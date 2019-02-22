Mexico to help “El Chapo” family seek US humanitarian visas

FILE- In this Jan. 19, 2017 file photo provided by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman arrives at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, N.Y., after being extradited to the United States to face drug trafficking charges. Questions as to whether Guzman received a fair trial arose after a VICE News report in February 2019 said several jurors followed media accounts of the three month-long trial. (United States Drug Enforcement Administration via AP) AP