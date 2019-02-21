A global look at the Catholic Church’s sex abuse problem

FILE - In this April 8, 2010 file photo a cross sits on top of a church in Berlin, Germany. In September 2018, the German Catholic Church released a devastating report that concluded at least 3,677 people were abused by clergy between 1946 and 2014. Pope Francis' high-stakes sex abuse prevention summit is meant to call attention to the crisis as a global problem that requires a global response. Markus Schreiber, File AP Photo