18 members of white supremacist prison gang indicted

FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, U.S. Attorney Trent Shores speaks at a news conference Tulsa, Okla. A federal indictment in Tulsa charges 18 members of a white supremacist prison gang with racketeering, drug conspiracy and kidnapping that resulted in at least six homicides during the past 14 years. “They are certainly one of the most fearsome (prison gangs), they’re aggressive and they’re violent,” US Attorney Trent Shores said Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Tulsa World via AP Matt Barnard