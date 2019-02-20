More US remains from Korean War nearing final ID

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, a U.S. soldier salutes during a repatriation ceremony for the remains of U.S. soldiers killed in the Korean War and collected in North Korea, at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. With their second summit fast approaching, speculation is growing that U.S. President Donald Trump may try to persuade North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to commit to denuclearization by giving him something he wants more than almost anything else, an announcement of peace and an end to the Korean War. Pool Photo via AP, File Jung Yeon-je