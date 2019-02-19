Colorado man charged in missing fiancee’s death due in court

A judge was set to determine Tuesday whether a Colorado man charged with murder and solicitation to commit murder in the death of his missing fiancee will stand trial.
Patrick Frazee is scheduled to appear in court in the small city of Cripple Creek, Colorado for the hearing. Prosecutors are asked to present the evidence against defendants at the type of hearing Frazee faces, but he could waive his right to have that discussed in court.
Frazee was charged in December, more than a month after the last sighting of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth on Nov. 22, Thanksgiving Day. She was seen on surveillance video with the couple's daughter at a grocery store near her home in Woodland Park, a mountain town near Colorado Springs.
Berreth's sudden disappearance bewildered the flight instructor's family and her body has not been found. Police believe she was killed at her home in Woodland Park on or around Thanksgiving.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Frazee, 32, has not entered a plea and has been jailed since his arrest.
Prosecutors allege Frazee sought to find someone to kill Berreth between September and November but have released little other information about the case. Key court records remain sealed.
Earlier this month, an Idaho woman pleaded guilty to helping thwart the investigation by tampering with evidence in the case and agreed to testify against Frazee.
Krystal Jean Lee Kenney, 32, said she "the victim's cellphone" around Thanksgiving but her motive and the nature of her relationship with Frazee remains a mystery
Police have said several text messages were sent from Berreth's phone in the days following Thanksgiving, including a message sent to her employer asking for a week off of work.
Comments