Pope’s sex abuse prevention summit explained

Rev. Hans Zollner, left, listens t Mons. Charles Scicluna, Malta Archbishop, during a press conference on a Vatican summit on preventing clergy sex abuse, at the Vatican, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Organizers of Pope Francis' summit on preventing clergy sex abuse will meet this week with a dozen survivor-activists who have come to Rome to protest the Catholic Church's response to date and demand an end to decades of cover-up by church leaders. Gregorio Borgia AP Photo