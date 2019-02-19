US Airmen saved him, now Tony Foulds wants them honored

Tony Foulds tends to a memorial honouring 10 U.S. airmen who died in a plane crash in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield, England, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Foulds was just a kid running around in the park on Feb. 22, 1944 when a U.S. Air Force crew decided to crash and die rather than take the chance of hitting them. He's dreamed of honoring them for decades. Now he's 82 and about to get his wish. Rui Vieira AP Photo