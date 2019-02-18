Nicaragua: Hefty prison terms for farm leaders in protests

FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, a pro-government billboard featuring Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega and his wife, first lady and Vice President Rosario Murillo is destroyed by protesters, near a "Tree of Life" sculpture, a pet project of Murillo, in Managua, Nicaragua. Ortega’s government says it has held talks on restarting a long-stalled dialogue following political violence that left more than 300 dead in 2018, but the proposal was swiftly met with a raft of preconditions from opposition groups and civil society on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. Esteban Felix, File AP Photo