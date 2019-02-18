Trump the pundit handicaps 2020 Democratic contenders

In this Feb. 11, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. In tweets, public remarks and private conversations, Trump is making clear he is closely following the campaign to challenge him on the ballot next November. Facing no serious primary opponent of his own, at least so far, Trump is establishing himself as an active participant in the Democratic Party’s nominating process. Eric Gay AP Photo