Croatian police find body in freezer; could be missing woman

This screenshot provided by the Croatian Interior Ministry on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 shows a missing persons information sheet Jasmina Dominic who was reported missing in 2005 but was last seen in 2000. Croatian police say they have detained one person after a body was found in a freezer apparently of a woman that went missing 18 years ago. Police in northern Croatia said Monday they have detained the sister of Jasmina Dominic. (Croatian Interior Ministry via AP) AP