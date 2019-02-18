Nation & World

North Carolina to hold hearing on undecided US House race

By EMERY P. DALESIO Associated Press

February 18, 2019 12:22 AM

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2018 file photo, Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. poses for a portrait outside of his home in Bladenboro, N.C. The Republican in the nation’s last undecided congressional election said Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 he recruited a political operative now at the center of a ballot fraud investigation because he produced election results in his rural North Carolina county and other Republicans vouched for him. Mark Harris said he didn’t know before November’s election that state elections board investigators found evidence that operative Dowless Jr. may have illegally handled ballots in 2016.
RALEIGH, N.C.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections is holding a hearing on ballot fraud allegations in the nation's last undecided congressional election.

The multiday hearing starting Monday will include the results of a monthslong investigation into allegations that a political operative tampered with mail-in ballots in a rural county.

Republican Mark Harris holds a slim lead over Democrat Dan McCready in unofficial results, but the state has refused to certify the election.

At the end of the process, the board is expected to either certify a winner in the race or order a new election.

And depending on the outcome, the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives could also step in with constitutional powers that make it the final judge of the elections and qualifications of its members.

