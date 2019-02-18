North Carolina to hold hearing on undecided US House race

The North Carolina State Board of Elections is holding a hearing on ballot fraud allegations in the nation's last undecided congressional election.
The multiday hearing starting Monday will include the results of a monthslong investigation into allegations that a political operative tampered with mail-in ballots in a rural county.
Republican Mark Harris holds a slim lead over Democrat Dan McCready in unofficial results, but the state has refused to certify the election.
At the end of the process, the board is expected to either certify a winner in the race or order a new election.
And depending on the outcome, the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives could also step in with constitutional powers that make it the final judge of the elections and qualifications of its members.
