Libyans, to varying degrees, celebrate 2011 uprising

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2011 file photo, people stand on a tank inside a security forces compound in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi. Libyans are celebrating the eighth anniversary of their 2011 uprising that led to the overthrow and killing of longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, although the intensity of the festivities is underlining the split between the country’s east and west. Hundreds of people reveled Sunday in the western cities of Tripoli, Misrata and Zawiya, where bands played and flags lined the streets. Alagur, File AP Photo