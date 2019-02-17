Transgender bathroom ban may end, but transcript irks teen

FILE - In this March 6, 2017, file photo, Gloucester County High School senior Gavin Grimm, a transgender student, listens to a speaker during a news conference in Richmond, Va. Grimm is continuing to sue the Gloucester County School Board in Virginia over a policy that banned him from using the boys' bathrooms. He's now trying to amend the suit to include the matter of his unchanged transcripts. Steve Helber, File AP Photo