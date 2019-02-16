Reform, once avoided, now embraced in Chicago mayor’s race

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2019 file photo, Bill Daley speaks during a news conference in Chicago. Reform has long been a dirty word among Chicago politicians, who have well-known reputations for throwing contracts to favored businesses and dealing in patronage. But after the 2014 murder of a black teenager by a police officer and corruption charges filed against a powerful alderman, the word is now on the lips of the 14 candidates running for mayor. Teresa Crawford AP Photo