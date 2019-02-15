Israeli leader’s trip to Poland beset by string of missteps

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Yemen's Foreign Minister Khalid al-Yamani and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attend a session at the conference on Peace and Security in the Middle east in Warsaw, Poland. A two-day security conference in Warsaw was supposed to be a crowning achievement for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stamping a seal on his long-held goal of pushing his behind-the-scenes ties with Arab leaders into the open. Instead, the publicity-seeking Israeli leader made one embarrassing misstep after another, distracting attention from his main mission and sending his aides into a nonstop cycle of damage control. Czarek Sokolowski, File AP Photo