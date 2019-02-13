The Latest: Arias accused of misconduct in Reno in 1998

A woman holds up a sign with a line drawing depicting Costa Rica’s ex-President Oscar Arias and a message that reads in Spanish: “WANTED: Oscar Arias Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Violator”, during a protest by women activists under the slogan "Yo te creo," or "I believe you,” in San Jose, Costa Rica, Friday Feb. 8, 2019. At least five women have accused Arias of actions ranging from unwelcome fondling or sexual innuendo to sexual assault. Carlos Gonzalez AP Photo