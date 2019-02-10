Seoul: US, NKorea officials to meet in Asia ahead of summit

FILE - In this June 12, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore. As he prepares to meet again North Korea's Kim Jong Un, President Donald Trump is replaying many of the same moves, with a suspenseful buildup, make-or-break stakes and dramatic rendezvous in a far-flung locale. But the reality-star president is about to learn if the sequel can compete with the original. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo