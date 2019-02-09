Fire chief wants changes in wake of Las Vegas mass shooting

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. A Las Vegas-area fire chief who warned lawmakers months before the 2017 mass shooting at a music festival that Nevada should bolster its emergency management planning says he wants to bypass state lawmakers to get changes made. Clark County Fire Department Chief Greg Cassell says on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, he's pushing for the county to make changes requiring events of a certain size to have fire personnel on scene and in unified command with police. John Locher, File AP Photo