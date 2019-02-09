Pelosi shows pragmatic streak in pursuit of border deal

In this Feb. 7, 2019 photo, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks with reporters during her weekly news conference, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republicans have vilified Nancy Pelosi for years as a San Francisco liberal and now seek to portray her as a captive of resurgent left wingers in her Democratic Party. But in her early moves so far as House speaker, Pelosi is displaying her pragmatic streak. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo