AP NewsBreak: Ski chief urged to quit over climate comment

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Gian Franco Kasper, president of the International Ski Federation, speaks during a press conference in St. Moritz, Switzerland. A group of winter sports athletes and the world’s biggest snowboard maker want the president of the International Ski Federation to resign after he spoke of "so-called climate change" and said he would rather deal with dictators than argue with environmentalists. Climate advocacy group Protect Our Winters put out an open letter Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, calling on 75-year-old Gian Franco Kasper to step aside. Keystone via AP, File Peter Schneider