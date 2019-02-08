Ex-Miss Costa Rica is latest to accuse Arias of sexual abuse

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2015 file photo, Costa Rican 1987 Nobel peace laureate and former president of Costa Rica, Oscar Arias, looks at the media during the opening ceremony of the XV World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates at the University in Barcelona, Spain. Arias has been accused of sexual assault by a nuclear disarmament activist, a charge he denies. She filed a criminal complaint on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Manu Fernandez, File AP Photo