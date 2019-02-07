Schiff hires ex-National Security Council staff for panel

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., arrives to speak with reporters after his panel voted in a closed session to send more than 50 interview transcripts from its now-closed Russia investigation to special counsel Robert Mueller, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Two associates of President Donald Trump have been charged with lying to the committee and Schiff said Mueller should consider whether additional perjury charges are warranted. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo