Key negotiator says Trump ‘very reasonable’ on border talks

Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., the top Republican on the bipartisan group bargainers working to craft a border security compromise in hope of avoiding another government shutdown, is joined by Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., left, and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., right, as they speak with reporters after a briefing with officials about the US-Mexico border, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Shelby is chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo