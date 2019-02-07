US emergency aid for Venezuela arrives at Colombian border

A Venezuelan sells medicines at s street in La Parada, on the outskirts of Cucuta, Colombia, on the border with Venezuela, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Tensions in the area have risen since the Venezuelan military blocked a border bridge where humanitarian aid is expected to arrive with a tanker and two cargo trailers, Colombian officials said Monday, in an apparent bid to stop the loads of food and other supplies from entering the country. Fernando Vergara AP Photo