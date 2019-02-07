France: Witnesses back women in post-MeToo defamation trial

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2012, file photo, France's former Minister of Territorial Equality and Housing Cecile Duflot leaves the Elysee Palace after the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris. Duflot, also former head of the Green Party, testified Thursday Feb.7, 2019 as a witness at Paris court where six French women stand trial in a defamation lawsuit brought by a former Green lawmaker they accused of sexual misconduct 1½ years before the #MeToo movement. Francois Mori, File AP Photo