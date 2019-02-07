Japan’s Abe vows to resolve territorial dispute with Russia

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, second from right, delivers a speech during an annual rally, calling on Russia to return disputed islands which Japan calls the Northern Territories and Russia calls Kuril Islands, in Tokyo Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Abe vowed to take a “step-by-step” approach in resolving a territorial dispute with Russia left over from World War II. Abe said that settling the conflict over islands north of Hokkaido that are controlled by Russia was difficult but necessary. Japanese slogans in the background read: "Return the Northern Territories." Kyodo News via AP Shinji Kita