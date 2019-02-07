Netanyahu channeling Trump in Israel’s election campaign

In this Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 photo, an election campaign billboard shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and US President Donald Trump in Tel Aviv, Israel. Seeking re-election under a cloud of criminal investigations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is apparently channeling his inner Donald Trump in an angry campaign against perceived domestic enemies. Drawing clear inspiration from Trump, Netanyahu's Likud party has plastered huge billboards of the two leaders together and launched a Trump-like weekly webcast to counter what it calls the "fake news" industry. Ariel Schalit AP Photo