House panel expected to send Russia transcripts to Mueller

FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, exits a secure area to speak to reporters, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The House intelligence committee is expected to vote to send more than 50 interview transcripts to special counsel Robert Mueller. The panel is meeting Wednesday for the first time since a Democrat, Adam Schiff of California, became chairman with the new House majority. Schiff has long said that sending the transcripts from the panel’s now-closed investigation into Russian election interference to the special counsel’s office would be one of his top priorities. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo