Senate breaks with Trump on Afghanistan, Syria withdrawal

In this Jan. 29, 2019, photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington. The Senate has voted to oppose the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria and Afghanistan, breaking with President Donald Trump as he has called for a drawdown of troops in those countries. Senators voted 70-26 for the amendment sponsored by McConnell. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo