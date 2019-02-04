Former police chief recalls foiling terrorism case at border

In this Jan. 17, 2019 photo, former Richford police chief Richard Jewett holds a photo of himself in Highgate, Vt., shaking hands with former FBI Director William Sessions. Jewett was being honored for the night in 1987 when he apprehended a man who carried a bomb into the United States from Canada. At a time when terrorism is part of the discussion about whether to build a wall on the U.S. southern border to protect the country, the Richford incident was the only one of its kind when anyone was caught trying to enter the United States illegally as part of a terrorist plot. Wilson Ring AP Photo