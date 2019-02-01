AP NewsBreak: Montana policy spurred by harassment claim

Current and former legislative leaders have revealed publicly for the first time that Montana's proposed anti-harassment policy only gained traction after a sexual harassment claim was made involving two state lawmakers.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas of Stevensville made the revelation Friday during a House Rules Committee hearing on proposed legislative rules that contain the policy. He says there was an allegation made about a year ago that necessitated the state have a better policy to deal with harassment and discrimination claims.
He later said the complaint involved two lawmakers he didn't identify. Former House Minority Leader Jenny Eck, who co-wrote the policy, confirmed that a sexual harassment allegation was made but also declined to provide details.
Eck says Republican leaders initially resisted the policy but were more willing to consider it after the allegation was made.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments