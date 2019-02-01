The Latest: Ohio State doc accusers offered free counseling

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2018 file photo, victims of former Ohio State team doctor Dr. Richard Strauss, from right, Michael DiSabato, Mike Schyck, Brian Garrett and Stephen Snyder Hill speak during an Ohio State University Board of Trustees meeting at the Longaberger Alumni House in Columbus, Ohio. The men alleging Ohio State ignored or failed to stop sexual misconduct by the team doctor are recommending their lawsuits be handled by one of the mediation teams used in nationally known cases involving Michigan State and Penn State. But Ohio State says it won't agree to that because the handling of those cases led to controversy. The university is recommending that a former federal judge or a federal appeals court mediator be used instead in the two lawsuits against it. The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File Adam Cairns