Belarusian model: I gave info on Trump to Russian tycoon

Belarusian model Anastasia Vashukevich, also known on social media as Nastya Rybka, smiles during an interview with the Associated Press in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Anastasia Vashukevich who has claimed to have information on the ties between Russians and the Donald Trump election campaign says that she has turned it over to Russian billionaire businessman Oleg Deripaska. Pavel Golovkin AP Photo