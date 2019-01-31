The Latest: Attorney’s next move unclear in NFC do-over case

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Tommylee Lewis during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game in New Orleans. A quest by two New Orleans Saints ticketholders to force a full or partial do-over of this year’s NFC championship game because of a blown “no-call” by game officials was rejected Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, by a federal judge. Gerald Herbert, File AP Photo