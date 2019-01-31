Baltimore prosecutor files petition to erase pot convictions

FILE - In this July 27, 2016 file photo, Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, right, holds a news conference near the site where Freddie Gray was arrested after her office dropped the remaining charges against three Baltimore police officers awaiting trial in Gray's death, in Baltimore. Mosby will no longer prosecute any marijuana possession cases, regardless of the quantity of the drug or an individual’s prior criminal record, authorities announced Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Steve Ruark AP Photo