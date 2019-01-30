Zimbabwe pastor freed on bail says hundreds in jail need aid

Zimbabwean pastor and activist Evan Mawarire talks to the press soon after his release from Chikurubi prison on the outskirts of Harare, Wednesday, Jan, 30, 2019. Mawarire who was charged with subversion has been released on bail after more than a week and says he needs a doctor, and so do hundreds of people still in jail with wounds from beatings by security forces. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo