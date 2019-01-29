APNewsBreak: Infamy, zeal for carnage inspired Vegas shooter

FILE- In this Oct. 1, 2017, file image taken from police body cam video released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on July 25, 2018, an armed law enforcement official points his gun while searching for a shooter in Las Vegas. The FBI has concluded its investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history without determining a motive. The FBI makes the conclusion in a report given to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. After nearly 16 months, the agency says it can't determine why gunman Stephen Paddock killed 58 people and injured nearly 900 others in October 2017. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP, File) AP