Judge upholds protection for gray wolves in California

Wheat for Mar. fell 12.50 cents at 5.1875 a bushel; Mar. corn was off .25 cent at 3.7975 a bushel; Mar. oats dropped 5.50 cents at $2.855 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans declined 1.75 cents at $9.2325 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was up .35 cent at $1.2640 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained .10 cent at $1.4347 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs fell .40 cent at $.5797 a pound.