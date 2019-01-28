Bahrain court upholds life sentences for opposition figures

Bahrain's highest court has upheld life sentences for a prominent Shiite cleric who led a now-shuttered opposition party and two of his colleagues.
The ruling on Monday targeted Sheikh Ali Salman, who headed the Al-Wefaq political party and was a central figure in Bahrain's 2011 Arab Spring protests.
A court in June previously acquitted Salman and his two colleagues of spying charges. Bahrain's Supreme Court of Appeals later overturned that verdict and found them guilty in November.
Both state-aligned media and activists reported the ruling by the Court of Cassation.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Bahrain is an island nation off the coast of Saudi Arabia that's home to the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet. The kingdom has been in the midst of a yearslong crackdown on all dissent and opposition.
Comments