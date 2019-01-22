Trump moving ahead with State of the Union speech next week

The White House is moving forward with plans for President Donald Trump to deliver his State of the Union speech next week in front of a joint session of Congress — despite a letter from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi requesting he delay it.
The White House sent an email to the House Sergeant-at-Arms on Tuesday asking to schedule a walk-through for the speech in anticipation of a Jan. 29 delivery.
That’s according to a White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the planning.
Pelosi had sent a letter to Trump last week suggesting he either deliver it in writing or delay it until after the partial government shutdown is resolved, citing security concerns.
Pelosi’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
