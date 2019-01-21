The Latest: Venezuela court annuls challenge to Maduro

The Latest on a reported national guard uprising in Venezuela (all times local):
11 a.m.
Venezuela's supreme court says it's throwing out recent congressional measures that found Nicolas Maduro's presidency illegitimate — with the pro-government justices ruling that leadership of the opposition-dominated congress itself is invalid.
The high court magistrates say in a statement issued Monday that Venezuela's chief prosecutor should determine whether to bring criminal charges against congressional leaders.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido was sworn in as the National Assembly's president on Jan. 5 and immediately preceded to oversee legislation accusing Maduro of usurping power and calling on countries from around the world to freeze his government's assets.
Maduro was sworn in for a second, six-year term on Jan. 10 despite widespread condemnation that he was taking Venezuela down the path of dictatorship after his main opponents were banned from running in last year's vote.
___
9:25 a.m.
Venezuela's military says it has detained several national guardsmen who stole a cache of weapons and kidnapped two officers.
The statement appears to confirm reports of an uprising by a national guard unit that triggered disturbances in a poor neighborhood a few kilometers (miles) from the presidential palace in Caracas on Monday.
The military says the guardsmen were motivated by far-right groups to betray their oath. It says all of the weapons had been recovered.
Defense Minsiter Vladimir Padrino Lopez sent a message on Twitter promising that the rebellious guardsmen would be punished with the full weight of the law.
Comments