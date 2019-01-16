Tennessee teacher who fled with student gets 20 years

A Tennessee teacher who was on the run for weeks with a 15-year-old student has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Tad Cummins broke down crying during sentencing in a Nashville courtroom Wednesday as he apologized to the victim and his own family.
A statement from the victim called the 52-year-old Cummins "disgusting" and said the effects of his actions on her were "devastating and permanent."
Prosecutors asked for a 30-year sentence after Cummins pleaded guilty to transporting a minor across state lines for sex and obstructing justice.
U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger said there were mitigating factors, including that Cummins had no criminal record and was unlikely to reoffend.
The girl's disappearance set off a national manhunt that ended when she was recovered in California in April 2017.
