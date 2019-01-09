Populist leader in Italy sees kinship with French protesters

A protestor holds a placard reading "Red pens, yellow vests, same struggle" during a demonstration of unionist and yellow vests, in Creteil, outside Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. About 200 protesters, including unionists and yellow vests, gathered Wednesday in Creteil, a Paris suburb, as Macron was doing a visit in a facility dedicated to handball. Some scuffles broke out with police forces that used tear gas to keep the crowd at a distance from the French leader. Thibault Camus AP Photo