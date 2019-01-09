Ex-Guantanamo commander charged with hindering death probe

FILE - In this June 3, 2014, image provided by the U.S. Navy, Navy Capt. John R. Nettleton, then-commanding officer of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, speaks during a Battle of Midway commemoration ceremony. Nettleton was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2018, on charges that he interfered with the investigation into the death of a civilian with whom he fought after an argument over whether the officer had had an affair with the man's wife. U.S. Navy via AP Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Goff