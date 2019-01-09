Denver unveils new system for clearing marijuana convictions

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, file photograph, a worker waters marijuana plants at the Colorado Harvest Company in Denver. Denver officials say a new program will make it easier for people to clear low level marijuana convictions prosecuted before its use became legal in Colorado. Under the partnership between the Denver district attorney, the city and the county, people seeking to clear their records will be led through the process by the offices' staff. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo