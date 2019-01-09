Iran supreme leader calls US officials ‘first-class idiots’

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi hold a press conference in Amman, Jordan, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Pompeo has begun a Mideast visit to talk to regional leaders about ramping up pressure on Iran. The trip comes amid confusion over conflicting Trump administration statements about a planned U.S. troop withdrawal from Syria. Pompeo's first stop Tuesday is pro-Western Jordan, followed by visits to Egypt and Gulf nations. Raad Adayleh AP Photo