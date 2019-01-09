No more than 1 wife: Israel looks to tackle Bedouin polygamy

FILE - This Oct. 20, 2014 file photo, shows a view of Hura, a predominantly Bedouin town in the Israeli Negev desert. Israel has begun cracking down on polygamy among the country’s Bedouins, after decades of turning a blind eye to the old custom that remains widespread in the community. But many Bedouins, complaining of systematic neglect and discrimination by Israeli governments, see only a ploy to curb their population growth and criminalize their community members. Tsafrir Abayov, File AP Photo