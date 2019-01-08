Post reporter seeks restitution from Iran for imprisonment

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2016, file photo, Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian waves at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany. Rezaian says he was arrested by Iranian authorities, subjected to a sham trial and held for 18 months purely as a way to gain leverage over the American government in nuclear negotiations. Rezaian, 43, testified Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in federal court as part of a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the Islamic Republic. Michael Probst, File AP Photo