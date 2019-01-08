St. Louis County prosecutor mum on reopening Ferguson case

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2018, file photo, Democratic candidate for St. Louis County prosecuting attorney Wesley Bell speaks during a campaign rally in Bridgeton, Mo. Wesley, the new St. Louis County prosecuting attorney, is so far declining comment on whether he will consider reopening the investigation into the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson. Brown, a black and unarmed 18-year-old, was fatally shot by white officer Darren Wilson on Aug. 9, 2014, setting off months of protests. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo