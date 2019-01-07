Senators renew attempt to protect special counsel Mueller

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, after his meeting with President Donald Trump. Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are renewing their attempt to protect special counsel Robert Mueller’s job, sending a signal to Trump as he keeps up his criticism of Mueller’s Russia investigation. The legislation, sponsored by incoming Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Graham, and three other members, is expected to be introduced this week. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo